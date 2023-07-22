ITALY HONOURS INDIAN ARMY CONTRIBUTION IN SECOND WORLD WAR

New Delhi: Remembering the supreme sacrifices of the Indian soldiers, the Commune of Monotone in Italy and Italian Military historians have unveiled “VC Yeshwant Ghadge Sundial Memorial” at Montone in Perugia of Italy) as a tribute to the Indian troops, who fought during Italian Campaign during the Second World War, and to honour Naik Yeshwant Ghadge, Victoria Cross, who was killed in action fighting on the heights of Upper Tiber Valley.

Dr Neena Malhotra, Ambassador of India in Italy and the Indian Defence Attache, represented India during the ceremony. A large number of Italian citizens, distinguished guests and members of the Italian Armed Forces also graced the occasion. Indian Soldiers played a central role in the Italian Campaign during the Second World War, wherein more than 50,000 Indian Army soldiers from 4th, 8th and 10th Divisions were involved. Out of the 20 Victoria Crosses awarded in Italy, six were won by Indian soldiers. Indian soldiers suffered 23,722 casualties, of which 5,782 Indian soldiers made the supreme sacrifice, and are commemorated in the 40 Commonwealth War Graves spread all over Italy.

In order to make this memorial a participative endeavour, an Indian Army plaque has been placed at the memorial commemorating the gallant sacrifice of all ranks of the Indian Army, who fought in the Italian Campaign. The memorial is in the form of a live Sundial. The motto of the memorial is "Omines Sub Eodem Sole", which translates in English as "We all live under the same sun". The inauguration of this memorial honouring the contributions during the Italian Campaign is a testimony to the fact that Italy holds in high reverence the supreme sacrifices and contributions of the Indian soldiers during the Italian Campaign of the Second World War.