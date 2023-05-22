New Delhi: Taking an optimistic approach, India's former ambassador Meera Shankar said the economy of Jammu & Kashmir depends heavily on tourism, therefore, it is the appropriate place to have a G20 meeting on tourism, while reiterating that it is the choice of the countries whether to attend the G20 meeting in J&K or not, but the fact remains that J&K is an integral part of India.

Speaking to ETV Bharat on G20 meeting underway in J&K amid many protests and boycotts by several countries, including China, Meera Shankar pointed out “Countries whichever has boycotted or decided not to attend the G20 are very handful and it is completely their choice. But, at the end of the day, India's position on J&K has been clear”. She noted that the economy of J&K depends heavily on tourism, therefore, it is one of the appropriate places to have a G20 meeting on tourism.

India hosting G20 in J&K drew massive criticism diplomatically. Several countries, including China, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt have either opposed or skipped attending the meeting in Srinagar. Turkey has consistently shown inclination towards Pakistan on the Kashmir issue and has repeatedly raked up the matter at various international forums.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto is in Muzaffarabad city in PoK to protest against India hosting the G20 tourism meeting in J&K, calling the meeting a violation of international law. Bhutto said that India cannot suppress the voice of Kashmiris through a conference. By violating the UN resolution, India can't play an effective role in the world.

Pakistan has also been writing to countries, which are part of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), asking them to boycott the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar. When asked if the countries boycotting the G20 meeting in J&K will impact India's image globally and G20 Presidency, former diplomat Meera Shankar said, “I don't think so it will impact because India's G20 Presidency is already on its way and it is going to continue till the summit is held. Other international issues are far more pressing and of immediate concern to the global community whether it is climate change or indebtedness of developing countries or the question of shortage of food, fertilizers and energy, and their soaring prices and at the same time global conflict like Ukraine which threaten to spiral at some stage”.

On the question of Pakistan opposing India's decision to host the G20 tourism meeting, Shankar said, “I do hope that Pakistan can move on. We have seen with such a trident posture on Kashmir and fostering terrorism, sub-conventional warfare has led Pakistan to the economic abyss and extreme political volatility and fragility of institutions".

"Pakistan has far more serious problems, which it should be focusing on and its ability to focus on bigger issues and deal with them effectively, would certainly be enhanced if it moves on from its unsustainable position”, she said. The three-day G20 tourism meeting kicked off in J&K's capital Srinagar on Monday. This is the first such international event to be held in the region since August 2019 when India revoked Kashmir's Special Status.

India's aim to host G20 meetings in Kashmir is to showcase the rich cultural heritage and geographic diversity in the state despite all challenges and odds. The three-day meeting will see the highest participation of foreign delegates as compared to the two previous meetings. As many as 60 delegates are participating in the G20 meeting. It is pertinent to note that citing security reasons, the J&K administration has made a last-minute change in the itinerary by dropping the sightseeing visits to the Dachigam National Park, Srinagar and tourist hotspot Gulmarg in north Kashmir.

The disputed territory of Kashmir has been one of the boiling points between India and Pakistan since independence. The Kashmir issue took an ugly turn after India revoked its Special Status in J&K in 2019. India took over the G20 Presidency in December last year. The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union. It works to address major issues related to the global economy, such as international financial stability, climate change mitigation and sustainable development. New Delhi will host the G20 leader’s summit this September.