Bengaluru: After Chandrayaan-3 success, ISRO is gearing up for launching its first-ever mission to study the Sun in another mission called Aditya-L1. Preparations are on in at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in full swing for the spacecraft's successful landing. The team is conducting last-minute checks on spacecraft and the assembly of the PSLV rocket is underway, said Space expert Girish Linganna.

Speaking about ISRO's next mission scheduled after the success of Chandrayaan-3, he said Aditya-L1 spacecraft will take pictures of the Sun and carry out other activities for five years from the launch. Aditya-L1 spacecraft will reach a location which is significantly distant from the Sun.

Seven instruments will study on the Sun's atmosphere and magnetic field. This project by ISRO will study Sun's outer layer, emissions and wind it produces. Even it will report about the explosions and release of energy, he said. L1 Lagrange point is a special location positioned approximately 15 lakh kilometers from Earth.

At this point, gravitational forces of Earth and the Sun are in balance, allowing objects to stay relatively fixed, he explained. He continued, "To understand and follow storms coming toward earth, a constant watch on the Sun is required. Every storm that starts on the Sun and comes toward earth goes through a special point called L1. Putting a satellite in an orbit around L1 helps to see the Sun without any interruptions or blockages."

He further said an in-depth knowledge about Sun is crucial. Distance between earth's centre to the sun is 15 crore km. "Sun's weather impacts whole solar system. Changes in it can move satellites differently, harm electronics, and cause power problems on earth. So Knowing about Sun events is crucial," Linganna said.