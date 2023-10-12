Mumbai (Maharashtra): Israel's Consul General to India Kobbi Shoshani has welcomed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) move to launch 'Operation Ajay' to bring Indian citizens, who were stranded in war-torn Israel. Israel's envoy to India, Kobi Shoshani, speaking to ETV Bharat, said," I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modiji for launching 'Operation Ajay' to bring Indian citizens back from Israel. There are around 18,000 Indian citizens in Israel, including Indian students, whom we loved very much."

Speaking further, Kobi Shoshani, said, "The Indian business community we love and respect so much. They are contributing to our economy in a big way. Indian nurses and caregivers are part of our families. The Israeli government is doing its utmost to assist the Indian Embassy in 'Operation Ajay'. We look forward to welcoming all of you back to Israel after we win the war against Hamas terrorists. Jai Hind and Jai Israel."