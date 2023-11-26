New Delhi: As the season of big fat Indian weddings has commenced, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday expressed his concern about the growing trend of "big families" organizing weddings overseas. He emphasized the need for such celebrations to take place within India, in order to prevent the outflow of the country's finances.

During his Mann Ki Baat radio address, Modi urged individuals to prioritize purchasing products made in India when preparing for weddings. According to certain trade organizations, it is projected that there could be a business worth approximately Rs 5 lakh crore during this period. The Prime Minister advised that when shopping for weddings, one should prioritize products that are exclusively made in India.

"Since the topic of marriage has come up, one thing has been troubling me off and on for a long time and if I don't open up my heart's pain to my family members, who else do I do it with? Just ponder these days a new milieu is being created by some families to go abroad and conduct weddings. Is this at all necessary?" Modi said.

He stressed that if people celebrate the festivities of marriages on Indian soil, amid the people of the country, the country's money will remain in the country. The people of the country will get an opportunity to render some service or the other at such weddings, he pointed out.

"Even poor people will tell their children about your wedding. Can you expand this mission of 'Vocal for Local'? Why don't we hold such wedding ceremonies in our own country?" Modi said.

"It is possible that the kind of system you want may not be there today, but if we organise such events, systems will also develop. This is a topic related to very big families. I hope this pain of mine will definitely reach those big families," the prime minister said. In his remarks, Modi also asserted that when the people at large take charge of nation-building, no power in the world can stop that country from moving forward. "Today, it is clearly visible in India that many transformations are being led by the 140 crore people of the country," he said.

"We have seen a direct example of this during this festive season. Last month in 'Mann Ki Baat' I had laid emphasis on 'Vocal for Local' i.e. buying local products. Within the last few days, business worth more than Rs 4 lakh crore has been done in the country on Diwali, Bhaiya Dooj and Chhath," he said.