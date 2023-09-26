Hyderabad: Every post of Tesla and 'X' head Elon Musk on social media will go viral. His posts are so varied that they attract the attention of netizens. A recent post on X (Twitter) regarding his name has led to a discussion.

Netizens expressed surprise at the latest post saying "Nobody-that's my name". Is Musk changing his name? Netizens raised their doubts. Others are jokingly replying. Hi nobody', 'Are you okay..?', 'Everybody.. this is my name' comments are pouring in. Also, this post received three million views.

And, Musk is no stranger to acting strangely when it comes to names. Everyone knows that he gave his son a name ('XAEA-12 Musk'). It is known that recently he changed the name of his social media Twitter to 'X'. Now there is an opinion that there is no need to be surprised if he changed his name to 'Nobody'.