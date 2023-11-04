IRCTC HOW TO BOOK A ROOM IN RAILWAY STATION WITH BETTER FACILITIES

Hyderabad: Millions of people travel by train every day for jobs and business. However, trains are delayed due to unfavourable weather conditions or accidents. Otherwise, the passengers may have to wait for hours at the railway station to get another train. In that case, if you want to stay in any hotel room outside, we have to shell out more money.

To help the passengers, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is providing a retiring room and dormitory facility for such passengers. Many do not have a proper understanding of this. The IRCTC has launched this retiring rooms booking facility to provide low-cost accommodation to the passengers. These rooms can be booked at a very low cost. AC, non-AC, single, double and dormitory-type rooms are available.

You can book from a minimum of an hour to a maximum of 48 hours. Depending on the area, the room booking charges range from Rs 100 to Rs 700. Only people whose ticket reservation is confirmed can book these rooms. This facility is not available for wait-listed passengers. Retiring room facility is available at all major railway stations of the country. These retiring rooms can be booked both offline and online.

Online booking...

Login to the IRCTC website

Go to the IRCTC account section and click on My Booking

Scroll down and you will see the 'Retiring room' option. Click on it and submit your PNR number and station details where you want to stay

Then check-in, check-out date, bed type... all the details asked should be given

The details like slot duration and ID card type should be checked properly and payment should be made

Your room booking will be completed once the payment is made

You can also book a room directly by clicking on this link.

Cancellation policy...