IPS OFFICER ALLEGES SERIOUS DATA BREACH BY NYKAA DELHIVERY RECEIVES NO RESPONSE

Hyderabad: An administrative officer flagged an alleged 'serious data breach issue', accusing the online shopping company Nykaa and its delivery partner Delhivery of leaking customers' data. The IPS officer who goes by the name Aravindhan P took to Twitter on Monday, claiming that Nykaa is selling the phone numbers and addresses of their customers to spam companies, as he could conclude from his recent experience.

The officer said that a few days ago, he had ordered some products from Nykaa which got promptly delivered to his given address. But soon after the delivery, he got a spam call from a company claiming to be 'Nykaa call centre', while the caller had access to his personal details that he had saved on Nykaa.

"I ordered few products from Nykaa and within half an hour after delivery, I got a scam call claiming to be from Nykaa call center. This is the second time I am getting similar call, and decided to play along," Aravindhan wrote in first of his bunch of tweets.

"The caller had my name, phone no and delivery address which clearly indicates that there is a data leak from @MyNykaa /@delhivery. And they wanted to me to place orders for more than 5k for a assured gift. blah blah. Though many have shared similar experience on social media," he wrote in the next tweet.

He further wrote that the scarier part of all this is that the scamsters may have access to data of so many customers, which can make any average customer gullible to these calls. "I have the recorded audio as well, where the caller is sharing the exact address which I have uploaded in Nykaa website including the pin code. Though I googled, I couldn't find any official response from @MyNykaa on this issue. If there is any, kindly share," the officer wrote.

He then went on to pose two questions on the matter in his next tweet. One, how did the scam call center get the data which is with Nykaa, and second, how do they manage to make calls immediately after the delivery is completed. The Twitter thread immediately gained traction with several users claiming to be victims of a similar spam as they shared their experiences.

One of the Twitter users who goes by the name Kannan Srinivasan offered to share the IPS officer's experience with the Nykaa leadership on LinkedIn. "The amazing part is, Nykaa will never respond to this. Sales is over, company is forgotten. Is it appropriate if I send this to Nykaa Leadership? As a message," Srinivasan wrote in response to IPS official's tweet, to which the latter gave an assertive response. Neither Nykaa nor its delivery partner Delhivery has responded to the allegations yet.