IPL 2023 RCB WIN TOSS ELECT TO BOWL AGAINST CSK

Bengaluru Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in an Indian Premier League match here on MondayThe crowd at M Chinnaswammy Stadium is set to witness Monday s highprofile Indian Premier League IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB and fourtime Chennai Super Kings CSK which will also be a battle between Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni two of Indian cricket s biggest stars in the modern era Both sides have locked horns 30 times in IPL so far CSK has won 19 of these matches while RCB has won 10 matchesTeamsRoyal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli Faf du Plessis c Mahipal Lomror Glenn Maxwell Shahbaz Ahmed Dinesh Karthik wk Harshal Patel Wanindu Hasaranga Wayne Parnell Vijaykumar Vyshak Mohammed SirajChennai Super Kings Devon Conway Ruturaj Gaikwad Ajinkya Rahane Moeen Ali Ambati Rayudu Shivam Dube Ravindra Jadeja MS Dhoni wkc Matheesha Pathirana Tushar Deshpande Maheesh Theekshana Here are the top 5 players to look out for in today s clash between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super KingsVirat Kohli RCBVirat Kohli has amassed 214 runs in four games at a strike rate of 14758 and an average of 7133 In the first match he was unbeaten on 82 runs against Mumbai Indians He has been in excellent form so far scoring three halfcenturies in four games Based on his statistics he is one of the players who is expected to perform well in today s RCB vs CSK matchRuturaj Gaikwad CSKRuturaj Gaikwad started the tournament with two consecutive fifties but has slowed down after two poor performances He remains an important cog in the CSK batting unit and will face a stern test in dealing with RCB s impeccable powerplay bowlingGlenn Maxwell RCBGlenn Maxwell leads the RCB middle order which has been largely carried by Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis thus far Australian allrounder has started the tournament with a bang Maxwell has also performed admirably with the bat this season In such a case this player will be scrutinised by all spectators in the match against CSKMS Dhoni CSKMS Dhoni has been in excellent form this season and has had to shoulder a lot of responsibility in terms of closing out innings due to the poor performance of the middle order According to statistics the Chinnaswamy Stadium is one of the CSK captain s favourite venues Dhoni averages 92 and has a strike rate of 180 In the match against RCB the audience will hope to see vintage Dhoni and his big shotsRavindra Jadeja CSKJadeja has performed admirably with both the bat and the ball He also bowled very well against Mumbai on the battingfriendly Wankhede pitch and he batted well in the previous match against Rajasthan Royals In such a case the audience will have high expectations for Jadeja in today s match against RCB With Agency Inputs