IOA PLANS TO HOLD WFI ELECTIONS ON JULY 4 APPOINTS RETD JUSTICE MAHESH MITTAL AS RETURNING OFFICER

New Delhi The Indian Olympic Association IOA has planned to conduct the impending Wrestling Federation of India WFI elections on July 4 and appointed former Jammu and Kashmir High Court Chief Justice Mahesh Mittal Kumar as the returning officerThe elections will be conducted at the Special General Meeting of the WFI IOA has to take steps forward to conduct elections of the WFI Executive Committee and we are pleased to appoint you as a returning officer to conduct the elections of the WFI You may consider appointing one assistant returning officer and other staff to assist in conducting the elections the IOA wrote in its letter to Justice Mittal Kumar Elections are required to be conducted in the SGM of the WFI called on 4th July and the schedule of the election will be required to be drawn accordingly We look forward to your confirmation of acceptance and also the smooth conduct of elections of the WFI on July 4 Sources however said Justice Mittal Kumar can decide the date of the SGM and the elections on his own and it will be up to him to hold the polls on July 4 or a few days later On April 27 the IOA had formed a threemember ad hoc committee on the direction of the Sports Ministry and two members were announced to run the daytoday affairs of the federation PTIAlso read Wrestlers sexual assault Delhi Police seek CCTV footage from Kazakhstan Mongolia Indonesia