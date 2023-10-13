INTERVIEW GIVE UP BLAME GAME AND VIOLENCE GO FOR RECONCILIATION SAYS MEITEI CHRISTIAN ACTIVIST ROHAN PHLIM

Chennai: Normalcy remains elusive for months in Manipur, a state caught in the grip of a vicious cycle of violence between the Meiteis and Kukis, at war with each other. Yet there is a yearning and hope for peace with attempts at dialogue from civil society. The first step towards peace is for both sides to accept their wrongs and engage in a conversation, says Rohan Phlim, a young Meitei Christian activist. Ahead of his visit to the UN Human Rights Commission, Geneva, he spoke to ETV Bharat, emphasizing the need for the Meiteis and Kukis to sit across the table to bring lasting peace to the trouble-torn state.

Q: It appears that there is no end in sight to the violence in Manipur. How do you see peace can return?

It is high time that the Kuki community, the majority of whom are Christians, and our Meitei Christian community as a whole, come together. We love to meet the Kuki Christian community at a table or a conference where we can discuss our complaints, hindrances and grievances. We can also hear from them their perspective and what is the thing they want to do so that something can be brought under a middle line or middle path. And I think that can be a starter of a peace talk or a peace message. That can be conveyed to both communities. This message should be conveyed to our Kuki brothers and sisters so that we might come together very soon at a table and move toward a solution.



Q: When the state itself is seen as harbouring a bias against the Kukis and when they demand that their areas should be given autonomy, how do you see this?



Autonomy is a move towards Balkanisation. We can't divide the state. Firstly, we should understand the topography and the history of our state. If you read the books written by many of the reputed army generals from the British times, it is clear that Kukis are some people the Britishers have brought from someplace. We don't know the exact place but they were brought to help what was the ongoing crisis during that time. There is this Kuki-Anglo war history and Kuki-Anglo Gate at Churachandpur. Recently the Union Home Ministry had clarified that there is no such thing as the Kuki-Anglo war in Manipur history.

Second, if you look at the indigenous and non-indigenous forums broadly, the president of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum is a Naga. Kukis too have a similar one and it was the first to oppose NRC. I challenge our Kuki brothers, why do they oppose the NRC if you are indigenous?

The issue is poppy cultivation and narco-terrorism. Also, the demand for autonomy hides the real intent of a broader Kukiland, comprising areas in Myanmar and Bangladesh. Well, in the drug trade even Chief Minister Biren Singh had been implicated. It is also there in Imphal Valley. Whoever does it is not justifiable. But, in the hills, the influx of migrants too is a serious issue and hence, this demand is not acceptable.



Q: Not only the Kukis, there has been opposition to it across the country...



Specifically, the Kukis were opposed to it. But, the Meiteis and Nagas and all other ethnic tribes in Manipur were ready for it. That answers the question.



Q: Where is the meeting point if you take such a position?

You should agree to the facts before coming to the table. You should accept the fact. Only then you can sit down properly. Whatever the Meiteis have done wrong, I should accept it. Because that is a fact. Whatever the wrongdoing that the Kukis have done, they should also accept. Once we both know that we have done wrong things (we have also done good things) and admit them then that is the only time when we can come together at a table, sit apologise to each other and accept the reality.



Q: You say the conflict is not a communal one. Then, why should churches in the Meitei area in the Imphal Valley be razed down?



This is the most sensitive one that we Meitei Christians are also facing. Approximately 250 Meitei Christian churches were attacked by the Meitei mobs. Around 70 to 80 Kuki Christian churches were attacked by the Meitei mobs. All together they come to around 320 churches. Now, the Zomi Student Federation claims that 357 churches were attacked. But, the Meitei Christian Churches Council, Manipur, has clearly told the Supreme Court as a case is going on for compensation and safety that the figure is 250 to 260.



There are at least 8 pastors who have come to the same forum and have reported and complained that 8 churches of Meitei Christians were attacked by the Kukis. And Kukis are Christians, 99 percent!



Coming to the Mandir side, UKAL, a forum for temples like that of the Churches, has reported that 393 mandirs have been vandalised in the mayhem in Manipur.