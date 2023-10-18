New Delhi: India's drone market is estimated to be more than Rs 30,000 crore over the next five years. Smit Shah, president of the Drone Federation of India in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat said to enhance the technological capabilities in this sector, they are seeking assistance from countries like the USA, Israel, Europe, and the Middle East countries.

Here are the excerpts from the interview:

Q Give an overview of the Indian drone industry and its future in the coming decade.

The Indian drone industry is at the forefront of innovation as well as growth. As we enter the next decade, we foresee a dynamic landscape with transformative applications in the fields of agriculture, healthcare, logistics, homeland security, and defence. The drone industry is poised to be a global leader, driving economic growth and technological advancement.

Q Which countries is the Indian drone industry partnering with?

The Indian drone industry is fostering ties on a global scale. Collaborations with countries such as the United States, Israel, Europe, and the Middle East region are enhancing our technological capabilities. Our partnership focuses on knowledge exchange, joint research, and creating a conducive environment for the Indian industry and its export growth.

Q How many drone manufacturers are currently in India?

As of now, India boasts a vibrant community of over 200+ drone makers. This number will continue to grow as the industry gains momentum. It reflects the entrepreneurial spirit and technological prowess of the country.

Q What is the most preferred application of drones in India? Where have you seen most of the demand coming from?

The preferred application of drones in India has spread to various sectors. But agriculture and defence are the prominent ones. Drones have been revolutionizing farming practices as well as aiding in precision agriculture. Their demand has been surging, especially with the active support being provided by the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

Q Your take on new drone rules in India? What more can be done to push the commercial use of drones?

The new drone rules in the country mark a significant stride toward a more progressive regulatory framework and propelling ease of doing business in the sector. To further boost commercial drone use, we should encourage faster certification of drones, increased awareness, and continuity in collaboration between industry stakeholders, policymakers, and regulatory bodies.

Q Drones are now being used for monitoring projects, delivering medicines, etc. Union aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also talked about the use of drones in the agriculture sector as well. What is the status of the Indian drone industry on this front?

The Indian drone industry has embraced these diverse applications with enthusiasm. From survey and monitoring of national infrastructure projects to guarding VIP movements, from precision agriculture to delivering of medicines — drones are demonstrating their versatility. We are committed to harnessing this potential fully, and thereby contributing to efficiency, accessibility, and sustainability across sectors.

Q What are the biggest challenges and constraints the industry is facing today, and how can they be addressed?

While the Indian drone industry is flourishing, challenges such as the enforcement of current rules, illegal import of drones violating the DGFT policy, lack of awareness about red zones, and barriers for indigenizing a few components are persisting. Addressing these issues requires continuous dialogue, public awareness campaigns, and collaborative efforts between the industry and the government, as well as society to ensure responsible and safe drone integration.

Q Give an overview of the drone startups in India and the total size of the drone market in the country.