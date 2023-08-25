INTERVIEW CENTRE ENSURING ENTRY OF ADANI IN MANIPUR FOR PLATINUM MINING SAYS CPI LEADER

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP and National Secretary of CPI Binoy Viswam in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat said, "It's a well-scripted violence and it is the handiwork of BJP-led Central and State governments. The Central government is also on the move to handover Imphal airport to Adani. And now, with this ongoing violence the Central government is trying to hand over the hills in Manipur to Adani," Viswam said.

Rajya Sabha MP and National Secretary of CPI Binoy Viswam speaking with ETV Bharat's Gautam Debroy

He claimed that the government had already prepared the script to hand over the rich natural resources of the state to Adani. "Hills in Manipur are rich with natural resources like platinum. The BJP government is now trying to hand over these natural resources to Adani," said Viswam.

Earlier, Prakash Ambedkar, president of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), had claimed that the violence in Manipur is being fuelled by the ruling BJP, to give a platinum mining contract in the northeastern state to a leading industrialist. Ambedkar claimed that a vast stretch of platinum reserves have been found in Manipur.

The CPI National Secretary Viswam was one of the members of the Fact-Finding team, who reached New Delhi this morning after their three-day-long visit to the trouble-torn state. "The situation in Manipur has been deteriorating day by day. Both the Centre and State governments are making claims that the situation is becoming normal. We have seen the reality there. One group is trying to attack another group," informed Viswam.

He said that the condition in relief camps in the violence-affected areas is pathetic." I will not call it a relief camp. Instead, I will call it a refugee camp," he said. Countering the government's claim that the situation is becoming normal in the state, Viswam said, "If it is true, why we were stopped from visiting a few places in Manipur including Koutruk in Imphal west."

Viswam said that they will submit their fact-finding report to President Droupadi Murmu."We have been compiling the report. Once we get time from the President, we will submit the report to her," Viswam added. It is noteworthy that Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh called on Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday and briefed him about the present situation in the state. Singh, according to the sources, told Shah that the situation is improving in Manipur and the state government is taking all necessary steps. Singh has also asked Shah to provide central assistance for the rehabilitation of the violence-affected people.