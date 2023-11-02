INTERVIEW BIG COUNTRIES PLAYING POLITICS WITH BOTH ISRAEL PALESTINE SAYS EX PREZ OF DSGMC MANJIT SINGH GK

The delegation also submitted a memorandum to the Ambassador after expressing their concerns about the ongoing conflict and offering to help. “We understand that Palestine is currently facing a humanitarian crisis and we offer our assistance to provide aid to the people of Palestine and their requirements of civil and food supplies. Sikhs around the world are deeply concerned about the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which has resulted in the loss of precious lives in both Israel and Palestine,” the memorandum read.

“Our community always vowed for global peace and harmony. We urge all parties to desist from indulging in war and maintain global peace and harmony,” it added. Furthermore, on the India-Canada diplomatic tussle, Singh said, "It all sparked after Prime Minister Trudeau alleged the Indian government agents had a link in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. He should give proof if he is alleging so. It is in the interest of both Canada and India to talk because not only Sikhs, but a lot of other people are suffering due to the suspension of visas for which travelling to your own country has become difficult."