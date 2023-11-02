Interview: Big countries playing politics with both Israel, Palestine, says ex prez of DSGMC Manjit Singh GK
Published: 44 minutes ago
New Delhi: Former Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Manjeet Singh GK on Thursday told ETV Bharat that the big countries are playing politics with both Israel and Palestine. A Sikh community delegation led by Manjeet Singh GK on Thursday met the Palestinian Ambassador to India Adnan Abu Al-Hija and offered help to those affected by the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Manjeet Singh said, "The big countries are playing politics with both sides. Today the Palestine ambassador briefed us about the history and number of wars fought between both parties. There have been regular killings on both sides. Almost 13,000 people have been killed in the current conflict. We condemn such attacks and the killings should stop. Both sides should come to the table and negotiate".
"Many children and elderly people are being killed, which are not accounted for. India's stand over the conflict is the decision of the government. We are not here to decide, who is right or wrong. We are here to provide any kind of humanitarian help needed by both sides," he added.
The delegation also submitted a memorandum to the Ambassador after expressing their concerns about the ongoing conflict and offering to help.
“We understand that Palestine is currently facing a humanitarian crisis and we offer our assistance to provide aid to the people of Palestine and their requirements of civil and food supplies. Sikhs around the world are deeply concerned about the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which has resulted in the loss of precious lives in both Israel and Palestine,” the memorandum read.
“Our community always vowed for global peace and harmony. We urge all parties to desist from indulging in war and maintain global peace and harmony,” it added. Furthermore, on the India-Canada diplomatic tussle, Singh said, "It all sparked after Prime Minister Trudeau alleged the Indian government agents had a link in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. He should give proof if he is alleging so. It is in the interest of both Canada and India to talk because not only Sikhs, but a lot of other people are suffering due to the suspension of visas for which travelling to your own country has become difficult."
"SFJ's Gurpanwant Singh Pannun is on the payroll of ISIS and has been perpetrating violence against India. ISIS cannot put the seed of disharmony in the country. We stand for our country," Manjeet Singh GK told ETV Bharat.