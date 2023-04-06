Patna/Kolkata: After facing flak over violence and communal clashes during Ram Navami, the West Bengal and Bihar governments on Thursday stepped up vigil to ensure that Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated peacefully. Police have been put in high alert in both the states. The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday had issued an advisory to all states asking them to maintain peace and communal harmony during Hanuman Jayanti, where processions are expected to be taken out. Central forces have reached the violence-hit areas of West Bengal following Calcutta High Court's order.

In Bihar's Nalanda and Sasaram, which witnessed arson and violence during Ram Navami, Internet services have yet again been shut down. This apart, a holiday has been declared in schools and colleges while shops have been ordered to remain closed till 2 pm today. Bihar administration has taken all the necessary preparations to ensure that no untoward incident occurs during the celebrartions. "We are trying to maintain peace in the district and appeal people not to pay attention to any rumour. If anyone faces any problem then he/she should immediately inform the police," said Ashok Mishra, SP Nalanda.

According to West Bengal police, the central forces have been deployed in Hooghly's Mogra and Kamarhati and Titagarh in North 24 Parganas. It was learnt that BJP will hold a procession in Bansberia this afternoon with senior leaders including Sukanta Majumdar and Locket Chatterjee. The police top brass have asked all district police units to keep their counter-riot measures ready. Several vehicles were set on fire and communal clashes broke out in in Bengal's Howrah, Hooghly and North Dinajpur districts since the eve of Ram Navami. Later on, investigations were handed over to the CID. Earlier, on Tuesday, the Union Home Ministry had sought a report from the West Bengal government on the action taken so far in connection with violence. Governor CV Ananda Bose, who was in Darjeeling for G20 meeting, cut short his trip and rushed to the violence-hit areas in the Hooghly district. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee urged citizens to maintain peace while blaming the BJP for instigating violence. Refuting which, Leader of the Opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari held Banerjee responsible for failing to control the situation and accused her of indulging in divisive politics to divert attention of the public from important issues namely unemployment and corruption.

Also Read: West Bengal violence: Calcutta HC orders govt to requisition Central forces during Hanuman Jayanti

It may be mentioned here that last year, violence was reported in some places in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal.