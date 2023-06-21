INTERNATIONAL DAY OF YOGA 2023 INDIAN NAVY MARKS WITH OCEAN RING OF YOGA

Hyderabad: Indian Navy marked the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2023 with port calls in nine countries across the globe involving 3,500 naval personnel on boar 19 Indian Naval ships covering over 35,000 km as ambassadors of Yoga in both national and international waters, aptly titled as 'Ocean Ring of Yoga.'

The naval exercise was planned in coordination by the Ministry of AYUSH symbolising unity and solidarity, and was aimed at spreading the message of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ which is also the theme for IDY 23, a statement issued by the Indian Navy said.

According to the Indian Navy, it has been an ambassador for Yoga across the seas for several years now and Yoga sessions are scheduled at most foreign ports visited by Indian Naval ships. The ships bear the message of the benefits accrued from Yoga towards leading a healthy lifestyle, it claimed.

At a global scale, the Indian Navy made port calls at Chattogram, Bangladesh; Safaga, Egypt; Jakarta, Indonesia; Mombasa, Kenya; Toamasina, Madagascar; Muscat, Oman; Colombo, Sri Lanka; Phuket, Thailand; and Dubai, UAE by IN Ships Kiltan, Chennai, Shivalik, Sunayna, Trishul, Tarkash, Vagir, Sumitra and Brahmaputra, respectively, it said. Two more ships marked the celebrations at international waters.

IDY celebrations were carried out onboard ships of several foreign Navies in concert with our overseas Missions, involving over 1200 foreign Navy personnel. The IDY-23 activities by the Indian Naval ships at foreign ports involved the ship’s crew and personnel from the host country and was focused on the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP), to increase awareness about yoga on an international scale and to highlight its immense potential to enhance the physical, psychological, and emotional aspects of well-being, towards an endeavour to facilitate its worldwide adoption, the statement said.

