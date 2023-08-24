INTERNAL SECURITY MEET UNION HOME MINISTER EMPHASISES CRUCIAL ROLE OF DISTRICT LEVEL POLICE OFFICERS

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday emphasised the crucial role of district-level police officers in managing the country's internal security. During the inauguration of the two-day National Security Strategies (NSS) conference-2023 in New Delhi, Shah told the participants at the meeting that police officers should enhance the use of scientific tools while carrying out investigations.

On the first day of the conference, deliberations were made on various topics pertaining to national security such as trends in terror and narco-financing in India, the use of forensic science in investigation, social challenges, emergency preparedness for nuclear and radiological exigencies and cyber security framework.

The Union Home Minister also reiterated the government’s commitment to tackle the menace of drug trafficking, besides other issues related to the safety and security of the citizens as well as safeguarding the country. Appreciating the work done by different agencies in this area, he urged all the states and agencies to continue taking strong action against the drug dealers and networks.

Also read: MHA strategy to fight drug menace, approves to set up NCB four regional offices

More than 750 participants, including officers, working on cutting-edge technology and subject experts, joined the conference from across the country, in a combination of physical and virtual modes. The conference was attended by Ajay Kumar Mishra, Nisith Pramanik and top ranking officers involved in managing national security issues, the Union Home Secretary, Deputy NSAs, DGPs and IGPs of all States and UTs as well as CAPFs. “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India is committed to ensuring a safe and secure nation by strengthening all aspects of national security mechanism,” Shah stated.