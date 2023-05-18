INTEGRATE AYUSH INTO MAINSTREAM PUBLIC HEALTHCARE DELIVERY SAYS UNION HEALTH MINISTER

New Delhi: To fully empower the present healthcare system, it is important to integrate Ayush into mainstream public healthcare delivery as this integration can offer a more comprehensive and holistic approach to patient care, combining the strengths of both conventional medicine and Ayush systems of healthcare, said Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi on Thursday.

“The collaboration between modern and traditional medicine is striving towards establishing multiple systems of medicine at a single platform facilitating cross-referrals and enabling true integration of different systems of medicine,” Mandaviya said while addressing the National AYUSH Mission Conclave organised by the Ministry of AYUSH.

Lauding the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that envisages integrated healthcare services in the nation by synergising the capacities and resources of both traditional and modern medicine, Mandaviya said, “India is significantly strengthening its healthcare services by striving towards an Integrated Health Policy that will benefit not just the nation, but serve the world.”

Highlighting the importance and relevance of the heritage of Ayurveda and traditional principles, he said that India’s heritage of traditional medicine advocates and adopts a holistic perspective towards health with a focus on wellness at its foundation. “There is an increasing inflow of patients from around the world, who are travelling to India to receive treatment, and a rapidly growing demand for medical professionals from India trained both in modern and traditional medicine,” he said. Mandaviya further cited the development of the WHO-Global Centre for Traditional Medicine at Jamnagar, Gujarat, empowering India as a global leader in Traditional Medicine.

The event witnessed the launch of Information and Communication Technology initiatives namely AHMIS (Ayush Health Management Information System) and eLMS (Education Learning Management System). State Health Ministers, who joined the meeting included Daya Shanker Mishra (Uttar Pradesh), Dr R Lalthangliana (Mizoram), Alo-libang (Arunachal Pradesh), Keshab Mahanta (Assam), S Pangnyu Phom (Nagaland) and Banna Gupta (Jharkhand).