'INS Imphal is a symbol of India's growing maritime power', says Rajnath Singh

Mumbai (Maharashtra): INS Imphal, a Project 15B stealth guided missile destroyer, was on Tuesday commissioned into the Indian Navy by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at at the Naval Dockyard here.

The event marked the formal induction of the third of four indigenous 'Visakhapatnam' class destroyers, being designed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau and constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), Mumbai. Rajnath Singh described INS Imphal as a shining example of 'Aatmanirbharta' in defence and a reflection of the commitment of Indian Navy, MDL and all other stakeholders towards national security.

"INS Imphal is a symbol of India's growing maritime power and it will strengthen it further. It will bolster our principle of 'Jalmev Yasya, Balmev Tasya' (one who controls the sea is all powerful) in the Indo-Pacific region," Singh said.

The ship measures 163m in length, 17m in breadth with a displacement of 7,400 tonnes and is amongst the most potent warships built in the country. It is propelled by four powerful gas turbines, in a combined gas and gas configuration, and is capable of speeds in excess of 30 knots.

Singh further defined INS Imphal as a conglomeration of different strengths of the nation. "Brahmos Aerospace installed Brahmos missile on the ship. Torpedo tube launchers are of Larsen & Toubro. Rapid Gun Mount has been installed by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, and Medium Range missiles by Bharat Electronics Limited. In addition, many start-ups and MSMEs are involved in its construction. Just like many elements have given a concrete form to INS Imphal, people from all walks of life should work together for us to become 'Viksit Bharat (developed India)'. Every citizen is a carrier of India's security and progress. Whenever one works, the betterment of the nation must be kept in mind," he noted.

He reiterated the Centre's resolve to lay equal emphasis on the modernisation of all the three Services to safeguard national interests, stating that earlier governments focused only on protecting the country from land-based threats. He pointed out that with the Himalayas in the north and the hostile behavior of Pakistan in the west, most of the country's goods trade comes through sea, which makes it an island country from 'trade' perspective.

Singh also stressed on the need to continuously develop the Navy’s capabilities as global trade is of great importance to India to secure its national interests.

He also referred to the recent suspected drone attack on Merchant Vessel Chem Pluto in the Arabian Sea and the attack on 'MV Sai Baba' in the Red Sea, adding "India's growing economic and strategic power has filled some forces with jealousy and hatred".

"India plays the role of a net security provider in the entire Indian Ocean Region. We will ensure that maritime trade in this region touches greater heights. For this, together with our friendly countries, we will keep the sea lanes secure. We have full confidence in the ability and strength of our Navy,” said Rajnath Singh, also a senior BJP leader.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar stated that INS Imphal possesses the distinction of being a shining symbol of Indian Navy’s unflinching commitment towards achieving the vision of self-reliance in defence.

He added that the ship will not only tackle physical threats that emanate from the seas, but will also demonstrate the strength of an integrated country.

"INS Imphal will deter the various designs that try to harm national unity. It will breath fire upon the enemy and demonstrate unflinching resolve in the face of adversity," he added.

The Navy Chief also exuded confidence that the fourth Project 15B stealth guided missile destroyer 'Surat' will be commissioned in 2024. Prior to the commissioning of INS Imphal, two destroyers of the same class INS Visakhapatnam and INS Mormugao were commissioned into the Navy in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

INS Imphal has the unique distinction of being the first warship to be named after a city in the north-east. Its keel was laid on May 19, 2017 and the ship was launched on April 20, 2019. The ship sailed for her maiden sea sortie on April 28, 2023, and underwent comprehensive trials in harbour and at sea, with its delivery on October 20, 2023 marking a record time frame of less than six months. The time taken to build INS Imphal and undergo trials has been the shortest for any indigenous destroyer.

The ship successfully completed the first-ever test-firing of extended range Brahmos missile prior to its commissioning, making it 'weapon-ready'. The ship has a total complement of about 315 personnel, and is commanded by Captain KK Choudhury, a Gunnery and Missiles specialist.

INS Imphal has enhanced stealth features resulting in a reduced Radar Cross Section, achieved through efficient shaping of hull, full beam superstructure design, plated masts and use of radar transparent material on exposed decks. It is armed with sophisticated weapons and sensors, including Surface-to-Surface Missiles, Surface-to-Air Missiles, Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) rocket launchers, Torpedo launchers, ASW helicopters, radars, sonar and Electronic Warfare systems.