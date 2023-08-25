New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will directly travel from Greece to Bengaluru to meet ISRO scientists to congratulate them on Chandrayaan-3's successful moon landing. His detractors see a 'political design' over his decision amid talks of BJP's 'purported attempt' to cash in on the success of the successful moon mission to draw mileage in upcoming elections. Despite the discussion surrounding all these, ETV Bharat's Rakesh Tripathi catches up with Sanjay Kumar, director of CSDS or Center for the Study of Developing Societies to get his views on the issue.

Question: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is directly coming from Greece to Bengaluru. It is believed that by doing so, he actually wants to publicise his success in the upcoming elections. Do such efforts really get votes?

Answer: Look, narrative plays a big role in today's politics. The PM is landing in Bangalore straight from Greece and going to congratulate the scientists. Through this gesture, he is trying to send a message to the public that it's paramount for a Prime Minister to keep an eye on everything, and pay attention to it. Giving value and encouraging everyone create a positive narrative. Connecting with people in various situations brings synergy. Now, it cannot be said directly that it will increase the vote by one or two per cent. Such a gesture always exudes positivity.

Question: Those, who watch and understand politics up and close, often say such an opportunity when arrives should not be squandered away. Is this right?

Answer: A leader should not miss out on such an opportunity. An astute politician should take advantage of such an occasion. This also holds true for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Question: The Congress has attributed the success of the Chandrayaan-3 to Nehru's vision and said that the work of ISRO started during his time. What message does this send?

Answer: Everyone knows that ISRO's work of space research has not started yet. But when you discuss it on such occasions and claim that this happened during Nehru's time, it becomes clear that somehow you are trying to demean the achievement. So when a political party behaves like this, people may not like it. I wish the party leaders could have been prudent to rake up the issue now. It at all, they had to do it, they could have done it later. Indulging in legacy war is not desired and gives a wrong impression.