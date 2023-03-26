Indore: Indore's Tilak Nagar Police on Sunday registered a case after Santosh Sharma, the Regional Organiser of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) allegedly received a beheading threat on March 23. The police have started an investigation into the incident. A police official said that the threat letter was tucked in Sharma's car in a green envelope. The police have also started to monitor the CCTV cameras installed in the locality.

Police sources said in the letter Sharma was warned to cease his activities and if he doesn't stop then he will be beheaded. However, Sharma slammed Congress and said that the action can also be a hoax trick by Congress as an attempt to disrupt communal harmony.

Meanwhile, slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh has alleged he has once again received death threats through email. The family has been constantly pleading for help and justice for their son's death from the government. Singh said he received an email from Rajasthan saying he would be killed soon and has been asked not to mention Lawrence Bishnoi.

Singh has filed a complaint at the Mansa police station in connection with the threat mail. On the basis of his complaint, police have registered a case against some unknown persons. "Should I stop fighting my son's case? I was threatened on February 18, 24, and 27 that I would be killed by April 25. The government can take back my security but I will continue my fight," he said.