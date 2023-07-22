Hyderabad: An unexpected incident took place in Indonesia. A fitness trainer died in an incident where a barbell fell on his neck while exercising with a barbell in a gym here. It is noteworthy that the weight of that barbell is 210 kg. According to a local news agency, Justin Vicky (33), a local fitness influencer, went to exercise at a gym in Bali as usual. Soon after reaching the gym this, he started exercising by placing a barbell weighing 210 kg on his shoulders.

After lifting the barbell and completing the squats, he lost his balance due to the impact of the weight. It fell on the neck. His neck was broken and he collapsed there. The helper next to him tried to save him but to no avail. The people there immediately rushed him to a hospital. He died shortly after undergoing emergency surgery. The news agency said that he died due to a broken neck and damage to vital nerves connecting the heart and lungs due to the accident.

Of late, many incidents of fitness freaks dying in the gym while working out have been reported in India. Sandalwood star Puneeth Rajkumar passed away at the age of 46 while working out in a gym. The news shocked not only the Sandalwood industry but people across the country. Many were confused as Puneeth was a fitness freak how come he suffered a heart attack? But, earlier also a few incidents where youth collapsed while working out in gyms have been reported from across the country.