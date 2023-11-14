INDO PACIFIC REGIONAL DIALOGUE IN NEW DELHI FROM NOVEMBER 15 TO 17

New Delhi: The annual apex-level international conference of the Indian Navy, the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue (IPRD), will be held in New Delhi from November 15 to 17. The theme of this year's dialogue is 'Geopolitical impacts on Indo-Pacific Maritime Trade and Connectivity.' Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar is slated to deliver the keynote address on November 15 and that will be followed by special addresses by Union Ministers and senior officers. This year’s edition of the IPRD builds upon the previous one, which focused on ‘Operationalising the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI)’, by specifically addressing the ‘Trade, Connectivity and Maritime Transport’ pillar of the IPOI.

It is pertinent to note that in terms of conceptual positioning, the Goa Maritime Conclave seeks to project the Indian Navy’s cooperative engagement at the strategic-operational level, by providing a forum for the Chiefs-of-Navy and Heads of Maritime Agencies in the Indian Ocean Region. The IPRD, on the other hand, is the principal manifestation of the Navy’s international engagement at the strategic level, addressing ‘holistic’ maritime security issues across the Indo-Pacific.

The IPRD has evolved over the years with the first two editions of IPRD held in 2018 and 2019 respectively in New Delhi. IPRD 2020 was cancelled due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The third edition of IPRD was held in 2021 online mode and the fourth edition was conducted, reverting to a physical format, in New Delhi in 2022.

The National Maritime Foundation (NMF) is the Indian Navy’s knowledge partner and chief organiser of each edition of the IPRD, which aims to review various maritime trends within the Indo-Pacific region, the regional opportunities and challenges that arise therefrom, and foster the exchange of solution-oriented dialogue amongst key stakeholders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s advocacy for “responsible maritime connectivity,” outlined during the UNSC high-level open debate on 'Enhancing Maritime Security: A Case for International Cooperation' on August 9, 2021, forms a guiding principle. The emphasis lies on the physical sustainability of projects, host countries’ absorption capacity and adherence to global norms and standards for marine infrastructure creation.