INDIGO ON FLIGHT MODE AIRLINE FACES NATIONWIDE DISRUPTION

Hyderabad: IndiGo, India’s largest passenger airline, went offline on Tuesday night after its system underwent an upgrade, leading to a tumultuous situation for its passengers.

The airline announced its flight mode on its website and all its social media handles. However, the company promised to be back in service at 8.30 am on Wednesday, but the latest update shows that the website is still undergoing upgrades.

IndiGo, in its announcement, said that its website, mobile app and contact centre won't be working and hence, no bookings and modifications would be done within that particular time frame.

"We're on flight mode. Our systems are undergoing an upgrade to provide improved customer experience," the airline said.

"While we are ensuring uninterrupted flight operations, self baggage drop and Digi Yatra will be unavailable, and no bookings/modifications/web check-in can be done as our website, mobile app and contact centre are impacted," IndiGo added.

The service outage has caused significant inconvenience for passengers across the nation. It prevented the travellers from booking tickets, making flight adjustments or web check-ins.