New Delhi: As India’s third lunar mission is all set to land on the moon in the evening, members of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) registered ‘Space Tutor’ is jubilant enough to celebrate the historic moment.

“As we all are aware that Chandrayaan-2 was a partial success as the Orbiter has been working extremely well and sharing the results with us. Also, the orbiter has established a connection with Chandrayaan 3. We are all set to leave our mark on the moon today. We will be doing a soft landing over the moon around 6:04 pm. We will be the first nation to land on the south pole of the Moon. We are proud of ISRO Chairman, S Somanath & his team who have put in their hard work to ensure the success of this mission over the last four years,” Suvriti Dhawan, manager of academic relations at the Delhi-based STEM & Space (Space Tutor) to ETV Bharat.

In a bid to empower its capacity building, ISRO has been establishing R&D cells at various academic institutes in all the regions across the country.

So far, there are 24 R&D cells instituted at premier academic institutions like IITs, NITs & universities. ISRO also plans to further its presence in other institutes based on the research potential across the lengths and breadths of the country.

In addition, more than 72 NGOs and Institutes across the country under the “Space Tutor” programme have been identified to extend technical support to promote space education and awareness amongst students in STEM areas.

STEM & Space began its journey in April 2018 under the leadership of former NASA scientist Dr Mila Mitra. “We empower schools, educators, and parents to engage young minds, ignite scientific curiosity, and foster a passion for space exploration through innovative platforms and engaging learning resources,” said Dhawan.

She said ISRO’s capacity building programme office aims to provide access to space education for every child through their outreach initiatives. “IIRS conducts E-learning programmes on various topics and themes. ISRO is doing World Space Week & National Science Day celebrations to create scientific awareness among school children. They have also conducted various challenges, symposiums & science festivals in the past which helps to ignite the curiosity of the youth in space science, technology and applications,” she said.

Hailing ISRO’s initiatives to engage women in the space sector, Dhawan said that in each mission of ISRO, women play a crucial role.

“Two women scientists of ISRO led India’s second lunar mission, Chandrayaan-2. Vanitha Muthayya was the project director, while Ritu Karidhal was the mission director. Also in mission Mangalyaan, Moumita Dutta was the Project manager of the Mars Orbiter Mission, Nandini Harinath was the Deputy Operations Director of Navigation & Ritu Karidhal was the Deputy Operations Director of Navigation. With this pace, I feel that women have placed themselves well in space research and science & technology already.

Significantly, the Department of Science & Technology plans to start some major research projects which will be favourable to national needs & tomorrow's technology.

“ISRO has planned to launch major missions in the near future like Aditya L1 which will be the first-ever space-based Indian mission to study the Sun. Also, we have the Gaganyaan project launching a crew of 3 members to an orbit of 400 km for a 3 days mission. All these projects & missions will take India's Science age to the next level & become a game changer in years to come,” she said.