Mumbai: In a record-breaking deal, industrialist and founder of Famy Care, JP Taparia purchased a luxury triplex apartment in South Mumbai's Malabar Hill for a whopping ₹369 crore. The apartment, which boasts a breathtaking sea view, is considered to be the most expensive residential property in the country, as per reports.

According to the report, the Taparia family acquired the property from Macrotech Developers, which is a part of the Lodha Group. The apartment spans across an area of 1.08 acres and is located on the 26th, 27th, and 28th floors of Lodha Malabar, a super-luxury residential tower. The apartment also overlooks both the Arabian Sea and the Hanging Gardens.

The triplex has a total area of 27,160 square feet and was purchased at ₹1.36 lakh per square foot by the Taparia family, making it the most expensive residential apartment deal in the country, even on a per-square-foot basis. The family paid a stamp duty of ₹19.07 crore for the purchase.

Previously, in March, Bajaj Auto chairman Niraj Bajaj purchased a sea-facing luxury triplex penthouse for ₹252.5 crore from the Lodha Group, located on the 29th, 30th, and 31st floors of the Lodha Malabar Palaces project. The total area of the three flats is 18,008 square feet, and they come with eight car parking slots.

Other recent high-profile residential property purchases in Mumbai include Welspun Group chairman BK Goenka's acquisition of a ₹230 crore worth penthouse in Worli and Madhuri Dixit's purchase of a luxurious apartment in Worli's Indiabulls Blu project for ₹48 crore.