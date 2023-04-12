New Delhi: India's G20 chief coordinator Harsh Shringla on Wednesday averted a question about his plans to invite the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the annual G20 summit currently underway under India's presidency. Just a day earlier, on Tuesday, the Ukranian Deputy Foreign Minister Dzapharova urged India for the inclusion of Ukranian officials in the G20 meetings to further intensify cooperation between the two countries.

Shringla was delivering his keynote address at the lecture on 'India's G20 Moment: Forging Inclusive World Order' organized by the Centre for Global India Insights in New Delhi on Wednesday, wherein he praised India's efforts under the G20 Presidency. "Under India's G20 Presidency, we have been able to project the best of our country's cultural heritage, diversity, and our tourism potential and involve our people in the 'Janbhagidari mode' in the entire process," he told media.

"India has done four and half months of G20 Presidency and we have equipped ourselves quite well. We also want to take the message of the G20 and India's G20 Presidency to the grassroots level," he added, as he pointed out indebtedness as a major issue and said that 60% of low-income countries are debt distressed.

He further opined that 'the imprint of the developing world will be strongly felt in the G20 in a positive way, where we need that balance when we deal with matters of global importance'. He further highlighted PM Modi's objective of an inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented, and decisive G20 Presidency, which he said 'is reflected in India hosting G20 meetings all across the country, including all the states and Union Territories'.

India's G20 Presidency comes at a challenging time especially when the world is facing the repercussions of the Russia-Ukraine war and the effect of the Covid pandemic. India took over the G20 presidency in December last year and will hold the chair till November 30 this year. India’s G20 Presidency is a watershed moment in history as it seeks to play an important role by finding pragmatic global solutions for the well-being of all, and in doing so, manifest the true spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ or the ‘World is One Family’.

Most importantly, India is hosting over 200 meetings across the nation in 50 cities including J&K and the union. The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union.