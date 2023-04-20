INDIAS EDUCATION DIPLOMACY INTENSIFYING IN AFRICA TANZANIA TO GET IIT SOON

New Delhi Indias education diplomacy over the years has gained momentum and has become an effective method to strengthen and bolster ties with nations across the globeBringing worldclass education and providing educational opportunities to international students educational exchanges are playing a pivotal role in promoting Indias soft image in addition to culture and history to the foreign audienceIn recent years India has been forging ahead to increase its engagement with African countries and education has become one of the important components to maintaining ties in the changing geopolitical scenario with these small countries on the continentTalks are currently underway between India and Tanzania for the establishment of the first foreign campus of the Indian Institute of Technology IIT in the East African country It is expected that the campus will start its classes by the end of this yearSpeaking to ETV Bharat Jitendra Tripathi who has served in various capacities in Indian missions in Africa Middle East and Europe said “India a education diplomacy in Africa is not new In 2008 the IndiaAfrica friendship forum was launched which emphasized eeducation eHealth and egovernance Through eeducation India connected all 52 heads of state in Africa Through emedical the Govt of India connected eminent hospitals in India with the premium hospitals of African countries for realtime suggestions and education of local doctors especially in surgery For the last 60 years ICCR has been inviting students from African countries to study at Indian universities and under that more than 50000 African students have benefitted The education standard in Africa was quite low and therefore it required to be raised since India s education standard was better and cheaper why not ask Africans to come and study here and open up institutions for them to study there Africa India is now gearing up in an intense way to spread its education program under its diplomacy in Africa so that we can have a better bond and relation added TripathiHe noted that China too is trying to flex its muscles through education diplomacy and has got its own ulterior motive adding India s policy has been selfless and an attempt to create goodwill in the relationship that we have been enjoying with Africa for years now especially Eastern coast Relations between India and Africa go back a long way and the two share a unique bond due to their shared colonial experience in the past In recent times New Delhi s ties with Africa have become more strategic and India is making all possible efforts to bolster its ties with countries on the continent especially in the face of China s growing belligerence in the region and the fact that the South Asian giant has emerged as Africa s largest trading partnerMoreover India has been one of the top destinations for higher studies for African students in the past and the establishment of foreign campuses for top Indian universities and technical institutes in Africa is expected to further strengthen educational ties between the two sides It is pertinent to note the country remains among the top five destinations for African students traveling abroad for higher educationLast week External Affairs Minister Dr Jaishankar was on an official visit to Mozambique and Uganda During his visit EAM inaugurated the overseas campus of Indias National Forensic Sciences University NFSU in Jinja UgandaDuring the inauguration Jaishankar highlighted the high demand for forensic science courses from students in Africa under various scholarships provided by the Government of India He pointed out that one of the reasons for establishing the NFSU campus in Uganda was the high acceptance of the university among students from AfricaThe NFSU campus in Uganda is partnering with the Ugandan Peoples Defence Forces and will offer courses in forensic sciences behavioral sciences cyber security digital forensics and allied sciences This is the first such university opened by the Government of India in a foreign countryThe establishment of NFSU and the IIT which is on the card will further strengthen cooperation between India and Africa and is helping to ensure that Africa has full access to quality education thereby paving the way for a brighter future for the youths across the continents