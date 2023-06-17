INDIAS BIGGEST STRENGTH IS HUMAN RESOURCE SAYS NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISOR AJIT DOVAL

New Delhi: “Netaji had great faith in the capabilities of the people. Today, our priority should be empowering our 1.4 billion citizens and making them internationally competitive," said Ajit Doval KC, National Security Advisor while delivering the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Memorial Lecture, organised by Associated Chambers of Commerce & Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) on Saturday.

He called for continuous improvement in all aspects of life, stating, "Wherever you are, whatever you are doing, do it better than yesterday." Doval acknowledged India's immense human resource potential, saying, "Our biggest strength is our human resource, a highly motivated and committed workforce. We need to develop their skills to make them globally competitive."

He highlighted the contributions of Indian workers abroad, stating, "Workers in the Middle East alone have contributed over a hundred billion dollars to our economy." Encouraging entrepreneurs and businesses, Doval stressed the need to become globally competitive, stating, "Our companies and people should strive to be innovative and cost-effective. Let us embrace critical and emerging technologies to secure a prominent position in the global market."

“The country needs inspiring personalities, who can transcend personal interests and engage in actions that go beyond business and industry. It is the sense of dedication to the nation that truly matters.” Reflecting on the event's significance, Ajit Doval expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to address the esteemed audience.

He acknowledged that the introduction he received might make him appear unqualified to deliver a lecture on such a scholarly topic. Recognising the remarkable achievements of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, NSA Ajit Doval applauded his audacity and tenacity. He highlighted how Bose fearlessly challenged the British authorities, from confronting a British principal during his college days to resigning from the Indian National Congress at a young age, defying even Mahatma Gandhi.

Ajit Doval remarked, "Bose possessed audacity like no other. He had dared teenage with the prevailing powers, regardless of the consequences. His audacity was evident throughout his life, from his journey to London for the ICS to his escape from India during detention."Delving into the legacy of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, he acknowledged his unique leadership style. He emphasised's ability unite people from diverse backgrounds and envision a unified India.

Doval further remarked, "Bose's leadership was exceptional. He recognised India as a reality, transcending divisions of caste, religion and ethnicity. His vision of a united India, encapsulated in his famous slogan 'Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja,' resonated with people across all walks of life. He inspired them to fight for their country, united in their pursuit of freedom."

He stated, "Bose's efforts were monumental, fuelled by his ideals of patriotism and his unwavering hope for a great India. History may have been unkind to him, but his impact and nationalism continued even after his passing. He left an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of countless Indians, who were inspired by his extraordinary journey."