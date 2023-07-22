Hyderabad: The Central government's decision to impose a ban on rice export to control rice prices domestically has led to confusion in the United States of America (USA). With the ban on the export of non-Basmati rice, chaos prevailed as Indians abroad started panic buying. This situation is especially serious in America. As soon as the news spread like wildfire, many NRIs rushed to the supermarkets to stock rice in fear of price hike.

The situation is the same in America as well as in Canada. There was chaos at many stores as Indians living in those countries, especially those from south India, whose staple food is rice, rushed to buy rice. Some reached stores in cars to buy rice to store for a few months. Due to this, queues were witnessed in some places. There were scenes of everyone carrying dozens of rice bags in cars.

In the wake of the ban on rice exports, some stores in the US have hiked prices. Many NRIs are posting on social media stating that the price of a 20-pound bag of rice, which is 18 dollars earlier, has been increased to 50 dollars. In some other places, some stores are putting up a notice board stating that one bag per person. It is learnt that the no-stock board was also seen by some, who went late to buy rice. As soon as the information is received that the export of rice is being banned, local importers and supermarkets are reportedly creating an artificial shortage.