Hyderabad: Several Indians have cancelled their trip to Maldives, an island nation after a row erupted over multiple anti-India posts by a Maldivian politician and ministers.

India and Maldives are engaged in a full diplomatic standoff after comments against India by a politician and ministers of Maldives. A Maldivian Minister in his post on social media accused India of targeting the nation and the country faces challenges in competing with Maldives in beach tourism.

One X user Himanshu, posted, " "I had #Maldives in my Travel list, and I've literally removed it and added #Lakshadweep instead!!! Seeing these pictures are already giving me butterflies!!" (sic). Another X user identified as Chetan Somavat wrote, "Maldives✖️ Lakshyadeep✔️ #BoycottMaldives (sic)".

Another X user Bipin Kumar Pandey wrote on his handle, "Let explore indian iland, boycot Maldives (sic)." Another X user, who identifies himself as Truth Seeker, said that his boss has an email asking all the employees not to visit Maldives. "I did not have any bookings but our entire office has been sent email by our boss about not visiting Maldives because of abuse towards Indians and a state that prohibits religions other than Sunni Islam. We will never visit and ensure no one we know does visits Maldives (sic)," Truth Seeker posted on X.

Dr. Falak Joshipura said that she was planning to celebrate her birthday in Maldives but now has cancelled her trip. "Was planning to go to Maldives for my birthday which falls on 2nd of feb. Had almost finalised the deal with my travel agent (adding proofs below) But immediately cancelled it after seeing this tweet of deputy minister of Maldives. #boycottmaldives (sic)".

Earlier Bollywood stars who promoted Maldives as a preferred tourism destination are now backing the Lakshadweep outreach by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has supported PM Narendra Modi's Lakshadweep outreach with a post on X. It is also understood that several hotel bookings in Maldives have been affected following the controversy.

Former Maldives Minister Ahmed Mahloof said that he was worried about the escalating situation regarding the sensitive comments about India, whom he termed as Maldives' closest neighbour. "I’m deeply worried about the escalating situation regarding the sensitive comments about our closest neighbor. Indians boycotting the Maldives would have a huge impact on our economy. It would be hard for us to recover from such a campaign. I call on the government to swiftly take serious action to solve the issue ASAP. India will always remain our closest neighbor; that’s a fact. We love India and Indians; they are always welcome in the Maldives. As an ordinary citizen of the Maldives, I apologize for the racist comments by a few Maldivians towards Indians and Prime Minister @narendramodi #Maldives (sic)," Mahloof said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Former Maldives foreign minister Abdulla Shahid urged the government to reprimand the concerned officials and urged public figures to maintain decorum.