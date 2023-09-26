INDIAN US COMPANIES SHOULD FORM JV FOR FUTURISTIC TECHNOLOGIES GADKARI

New Delhi: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said that Indian and the US companies should form joint ventures to develop futuristic technologies. Addressing the 20th INDO - US Economic Summit, Gadkari said that India should produce bio-aviation fuel. "India is the fastest growing major economy...We should make joint ventures with the USA to develop futuristic technologies," he said.

Gadkari said the Indian workforce is very competitive and the majority of the countries are keen to deal with India. The minister said the government is working on developing electric highways between Delhi and Jaipur. Electric highways cater to electric traction for vehicles in the same manner as is done for railways. This is based on prevalent technology in a large number of countries like Sweden and Norway.