INDIAN RAILWAYS REGISTERED 25 PERCENT RECORD GROWTH IN REVENUE RAILWAY MINISTRY

New Delhi Witnessing a 25 percent growth in its revenue the Indian Railways has registered record revenue of Rs 240 lakh crores for financial year 202223 the Railway Ministry said on Monday “This is nearly Rs 49000 crores more than the previous year During the financial year 202223 freight revenue too has leapfrogged to Rs 162 lakh crores a growth of nearly 15 percent registered during previous year the Ministry said Indian Railways passenger revenues have registered an alltime high growth of 61 percent to reach Rs 63300 crores After three years Indian Railways is able to fully meet the pension expenditures the Ministry said “Buoyancy in revenues and tight expenditure management have helped in achieving an Operating Ratio of 9814 percent well within the revised estimate target After meeting all revenue expenditure Railways generated Rs 3200 Crores for capital investment from its internal resources the Ministry saidIn terms of traffic revenue Indian Railways earned Rs 63300 crore as passenger revenue in 202223 as compared to Rs 39214 crore in 202122 which is 61 percent higher than the last financial year Indian Railways earned Rs 5951 crore as other coaching revenue in 202223 as compared to Rs 4899 crore during 202122 which is 21 percent higher than the last financial year Sundries revenue stood at Rs 8440 crore during FY 2223 as compared to Rs 6067 crore in 202122 which is 39 percent higher than the last yearDuring 202223 Gross revenue stood at Rs 239803 crore compared to Rs 191278 Cr in 202122 Also gross traffic receipts stood at Rs 239750 crore as compared to Rs 191206 crore in 202122 Total Railway receipts during 2223 is Rs 239892 crore as compared to Rs 191367 crore in 202122 Total Railway expenditure during 2223 is Rs 237375 crore as compared to Rs 206391 crore in 202122In terms of capital expenditure the capital invested was Rs 109004 crore during FY 2223 as compared to Rs 81664 crore in 2122 Under the Railway safety fund Rs 30001 crore was spent during 2223 as compared to Rs 11105 crore during 202122 Rs 10239 crore was invested from funds raised through Sovereign Green Bonds for the first time in 2223 An investment of Rs 11797 crore under Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh was made during FY23 for various safety works“During 202223 Total GBS was Rs 159244 crore as compared to Rs 117507 crore during 2122 Total capex was Rs 203983 crore as compared to Rs 190267 crore in 202122 the Railway Ministry said