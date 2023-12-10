Hyderabad: The Railway Board has taken a decision on discontinuing the Cashless Treatment Scheme in Emergency (CTSE) that enabled many serving and retired employees to avail cashless treatment during emergencies in empanelled hospitals.

The scheme which benefitted several serving and retired employees and their dependent family members was initially launched in metro cities in 2016. The ambit of the scheme was further expanded across the railway network. The scheme facilitated the serving and retired employees and their dependent family members to avail treatment in private hospitals during emergencies.

The Railway Board decided to withdraw the CTSE running across the country after deliberations and approval of the competent authority. The board also decided that no refund would be issued to CTSE card holders for the amount that was deposited for subscribing to the scheme.

During the introduction of the scheme, the railways had said that this scheme would improve healthcare facilities for railway employees and their dependent family members. The railway board also said that the CTSE facility would be utilised in empanelled hospitals for retired employees in order to provide immediate care to them.