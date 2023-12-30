New York : An Indian-origin couple, who headed the EduNova tech company, and their teen daughter have been found dead in their multi-million dollar mansion at Dover in Massachusetts State, US. The deceased were identified as Rakesh Kamal, 57, his wife, Teena, 54, and their 18-year-old daughter, Ariana.

Rakesh Kamal was the president of EduNova while his wife Teena was CEO, according to sources. The family was facing financial problems and they had filed for an unsuccessful plea for bankruptcy in the court last year, reports said. Meanwhile, prosecutor Morrissey ruled out any break-in at the house and said that it was likely a domestic issue incident. A gun was found next to the body of one of the deceased.

"There's been no police reports, there's been no problems, no domestic issues, no nothing at that house or in the entire neighbourhood that I'm aware of", the prosecutor said. A relative, who went to the house to check on the family, was the first to notice something wrong and immediately called police.

Teena Kamal, who formed EduNova along with her husband, studied at Delhi University and Harvard University. Investigators said that the family sold their house for just $3 million though its value was much higher. As per the officials, the evidence available does not indicate the involvement of any outside party.