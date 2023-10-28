INDIAN ORIGIN EX COP FOUND GUILTY OF MISCONDUCT BARRED FROM POLICING IN UK

London : A gross misconduct hearing has found that an Indian-origin former Scotland Yard sergeant would have been dismissed without notice were he still in his post after being found to have breached professional standards with "inappropriate behaviour" as a police officer.

Former Metropolitan Police Sergeant Anish Sharma, who was based on the West Area Command of the force in London, faced allegations that he had breached the professional standards of behaviour with regards to honesty and integrity, discreditable conduct, equality and diversity, and authority, respect and courtesy.

A hearing on Friday concluded that he had breached standards under all the stated categories. Sharma's actions were both appalling and cowardly. Following his completely inappropriate behaviour, he then engaged in improper communications with a third party, before deleting a number of messages prior to his arrest and subsequent interview, said Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, in charge of policing for the West Area Command.

Clearly he has shown himself to be someone who falls well below the standards we expect from our officers and staff, and the panel have made the right decision to ensure he will never work in policing again, he said. According to the Met Police, on July 30, 2021, Sharma attended a party in the Thames Valley area.

"Whilst in the garden, he inappropriately touched a woman without her consent by putting his hand on her thigh. He then exposed himself to her. The woman told a third party, who relayed this information back to Sharma. This individual and Sharma subsequently engaged in communication, some of which was deleted by Sharma, prior to his arrest and subsequent interview," the police statement said.

On July 31, 2021, Sharma was arrested by officers from Thames Valley Police on suspicion of sexual assault by touching and he was suspended from duty.

The criminal investigation was later closed with no further action and a gross misconduct hearing was arranged. On April 3 this year, Sharma resigned from the Met Police.

Following this week's hearing outcome, Sharma will now be added to the Barred List held by the UK's College of Policing. Those appearing on the list cannot be employed by police, local policing bodies (PCCs), the Independent Office for Police Conduct or Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services.