New Delhi: The Indian Navy Friday unveiled the new design of the Admirals' Epaulettes, drawn from the naval ensign and inspired by the 'Rajmudra' of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

This development comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced incorporating Chhatrapati Shivaji's emblem on naval officer's epaulettes during the Navy Day celebrations in Sindhudurg. The new epaulette, a shoulder piece signaling an officer's rank, is a reflection of the Maratha ruler's maritime legacy.

The Indian Navy said that the new Design, drawn from the Naval Ensign & inspired from 'Rajmudra' of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is a true reflection of our rich maritime heritage.

Significance of each new feature:

Golden Navy Button: This reiterates the resolve to do away with 'Ghulami ki Maansikta' or the colonial mindset.

Octagon: The represents the eight cardinal directions, indicative of an all-round long term vision.

Sword: This emphasises the vey essence of the Indian Navy's purpose to be the cutting edge of national powers and win wars through dominance, defeating adversaries and over coming every challenge.

Telescope: This symbolises a long-term vision, foresight and a weather-eye in an ever-changing world.

PM Modi also unveiled the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj during the 'Navy Day-2023' celebrations at Rajkot Fort in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg. While addressing at the Navy Day celebrations in Sindhudurg, PM Modi said that the epaulettes of Navy officers will carry a symbol of Shivaji Maharaj's army. He also announced renaming ranks in the Indian Navy as per our Indian culture.