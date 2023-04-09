INDIAN MUSLIMS ARE NOT ARE NOT DESCENDANTS OF MUGHALS UNION MINISTER GIRIRAJ SINGH

Begusarai (Bihar): Union Minister and BJP MP from Begusarai Giriraj Singh on Sunday said that Indian Muslims are not descendants of Mughals. Speaking to reporters during his visit to the constituency Singh said that the Mughals attacked and occupied India and after Independence "all the symbols of slavery" should have been wiped out whether it's the names of Bakhtiyarpur or Begusarai or any other district in the State.

" If our government is formed in Bihar, we will remove all symbols of slavery will be removed. This is not politics of appeasement as Muslims of India are not descendants of Mughals but are our descendants," said Singh.

Lashing out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the Union Minister further alleged that the former is so weak that for the sake of vote bank politics, he was shielding the rioters and ensnaring Hindus in false cases regarding riots during Ram Navami.

Singh in a sarcastic jibe at the JD(U) chief's national ambitions said that the people of Bihar and India have elected Narendra Modi as their Prime Minister and the top post of the country is no longer vacant.

Comparing Nitish with the Roman emperor Nero, Singh said Nero was playing flute when Rome was burning, and in the same way, Nitish was dreaming of becoming the Prime Minister when Nalanda and Sasaram were burning,

" Look at neighboring Uttar Pradesh. Loudspeakers were removed from both temples and mosques. No one will dare to start a riot there," said Singh. He further alleged that the law order has completely collapsed in Bihar.