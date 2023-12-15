Valencia: The Indian men’s hockey team lost 0-1 in their first match of the 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023 against Spain on Friday. Spain’s Alvaro Iglesias (29') scored the only goal of the match. The first quarter saw both teams earn a penalty corner each but neither managed to find the back of the net.

Spain took the initiative in the second quarter, forcing a penalty corner save from Krishan Pathak. The pressure was telling as India received a green card and Spain immediately pounced on the opportunity. Alvaro Iglesias breached India’s defence and scored the goal that presented Spain with the lead.