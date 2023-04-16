INDIAN MAN HIT BY STRAY BULLET DIES IN SUDAN AMID MILITARY CLASHES

Khartoum Sudan An Indian national who got hit by a stray bullet on Saturday had succumbed to his injuries the Indian Embassy in Sudan stated on Sunday The man has been identified as Albert Augestine He was employed in a Dal Group Company The embassy is presently in touch with the family It has been reported that Mr Albert Augestine an Indian National working in a Dal Group Company in Sudan who got hit by a stray bullet yesterday succumbed to his injuries Embassy is in touch with family and medical authorities to make further arrangements the India Embassy in Sudan tweeted on SundayEarlier on Saturday Indians in conflicthit Sudan were asked to take shelter and advised to take utmost precautions This was amid the recent clashes between the paramilitaries and the regular army in the African nation that resulted in explosions and gunfire in the capital city Also read Advisory for Indians in Sudan amid armyparamilitary troop clash In view of reported firing and clashes all Indians are advised to take utmost precautions stay indoors and stop venturing outside with immediate effect Please also stay calm and wait for updates a tweet from the Indian Embassy in Khartoum read The tension between the military and the Rapid Support Forces the country s paramilitary force has escalated in recent months The RSF accused the army of attacking its forces at one of its bases in South Khartoum using light and heavy weapons The army however has not commented on the incident This has led to a delay in the country s democratic transition after an internationally backed deal was signed with political partiesThe tension between the two armed forces stemmed from a disagreement over how the RSF headed by Gen Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo should be integrated into the military and what authority should oversee the process