INDIAN DEMOCRACY MOST VIBRANT VP DHANKHAR

Jaipur: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said a narrative is being built that there is no freedom of speech in the country, asserting that there is no democracy more vibrant than India. Addressing the deans and heads of departments at the at the Malaviya National Institute of Technology here, he said, Tell me in which country you can speak so freely? It is a functional democracy. Can you think of a more vibrant democracy than India?

Earlier, at another event at the institute, Dhankhar also slammed some people who take to the streets and indulge in violence and arson when they are caught on the wrong side of the law. India should be at the centre of politics. Since I am not in politics, it does not matter to me who wins or loses elections but what matters is the conduct of politicians, he told the deans and HODs.

Dhankhar said a new culture is emerging where a person, after demitting office, becomes a loose cannon and demeans the country. He said the academia has to speak out on this because of it being a neutral and impactful force. Dhankhar, without naming anyone, said an economist came to the country, became the chief economic advisor, then RBI governor and when he did not get an extension, went back.

"He does not know what is happening in this country, he ignores global bodies that say we are the fastest growing economy and he says India is what it should not be, he said. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to research and development, which is the domain of the teacher. At the first event, the vice president said took a dim view of "some people" taking to the streets and indulging in violence and arson when found on the wrong side of the law. He, however, did not mention any particular incident or name any state where violence was reported in recent times.

"We cannot claim to be a society governed by law if someone is above the law, if someone has immunity from law, be it anyone, he said. Some people, if they get a legal notice, take to the streets. "No one is above the law and the law will not spare anyone. This is understood by all," he said, adding that "they" are now fighting the last battle. Without elaborating he asked why no action is taken when public property and police vehicles are burnt, and this is caught on video. "How can we allow such a scenario to develop?

Dhankhar said youngsters will have to make a difference in society by building narratives and flooding social media with positive and growth-oriented ideas. "You are lucky to be living at a time when India is rising as never before. This rise is unstoppable. The incremental trajectory will get a boost with your contribution, he said. He said India will become the third-largest economy in the world by the end of the decade and number one by 2047. He said the growth trajectory of the country is unstoppable and the entire world is now looking at India.

A decade ago, we were the 10th largest economy. In September 2022, we moved to the fifth spot which is an achievement, he said, adding that it was not an easy journey. "And when India celebrates the centenary of its Independence in 2047, we will be number one. You (youth) will be in the driver's seat. The world knows this, the world is looking at India, he said. However, some people are pained by the achievements of the country, Dhankhar said without taking any names.

He said these people claim that India is not a vivid democracy when it is the only country in the world that has constitutional democracy at the village, panchayat, zila parishad levels along with state legislatures and parliament. "We cannot allow these narratives by sinister minds to decry and demean our institutions and to ridicule our growth," he said. The vice president called upon the youths to neutralise such forces. On Modi's US visit, he said, "The presence of the prime minister in the US is very impactful". (PTI)