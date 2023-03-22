New Delhi: With an aim to promote the consumption of millets in light of the United Nations (UN) declaring 2023 as the International Year of Millets, the Indian Army has started the introduction of millets flour in the rations of soldiers. This landmark decision, announced by the Defence Ministry through a press release, will ensure troops are supplied with native and traditional grains after over half a century when these were discontinued in favour of wheat atta.

In the background of the Russia-Ukraine war which has created shockwaves in the developing and poor nations with food security and energy security emerging as a major threat, apart from security apparatus, the promotion of Millets is being viewed by many as an alternative to combat food security.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week called for increasing millet production and inclusion of the nutri-cereals in the public distribution system (PDS) for tackling food security, stressing that millets can be grown in adverse climatic conditions and that too without any fertilizers. With this development of promoting the use of millets in the rations of the Indian Army, "Millets would now form an integral part of the daily meal for all ranks," stated the release.

Government sanction has been sought to procure millets flour not exceeding 25 per cent of the authorised entitlement of Cereals (Rice and Wheat Atta), in rations for troops commencing from the year 2023-24 onwards. Three popular varieties of millets flour i.e. Bajra, Jowar and Ragi will be issued to troops duly considering preference.

Millets have the benefit of being a good source of proteins, micro-nutrients and phytochemicals thus boosting the nutritional profile of a soldier’s diet. Centralised training of chefs is being undertaken to prepare wholesome, tasty and nutritious millet dishes. Special emphasis on introducing value-added millet items and snacks to troops deployed along Northern borders has been given.