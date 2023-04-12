INDIA WILL BE THE MOST CAPABLE AND ABLE LEADER TO LEAD G20 INDONESIAN AMBASSADOR TO INDIA

New Delhi: Appreciating India's G20 Presidency, the Indonesian ambassador to India Ina Krisnamurthi, in an interview with ETV Bharat said that India will be the most capable and able leader to lead G20.

" Pro people is very important in making sure that G20 as the public forum address the needs and interests of the people on the ground," she said. Ina also said that looking at the achievements that India has done, it will be the most capable and able leader to lead G20, to move forward and become a forum that also thinks about the needs and interests of the emerging economies.

The Indonesian ambassador further stated that India will continue to strive and thrive for solutions to any global issues through its G20 presidency. Indonesian President Joko Widodo officially handed over the G20 presidency to India at the end of a summit of the bloc’s leaders in Bali last year.

"I think several times India has mentioned the principle of pro-people. Pro people is very important in making sure that G20 as an economic forum addresses the needs of people on the ground. So I think India will be the most capable leader to lead the G20 in becoming a forum to address the needs of the emerging economies," she added.

India's G20 Presidency comes at a challenging time especially when the world is facing the repercussions of the Russia- Ukraine war and the effect of the Covid 19 pandemic. India’s G20 Presidency is a watershed moment in history as it seeks to play an important role by finding pragmatic global solutions for the well-being of all, and in doing so, manifest the true spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ or the ‘World is One Family’.