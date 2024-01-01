INDIA WELCOMES NEW YEAR 2024 IN STYLE

Hyderabad: India ushered in New Year 2024 as the countrymen celebrated with fervour at different iconic locations in the country including the Lal Chowk in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.

The countrymen celebrated the New Year in style at the stroke of midnight and wished that the New Year would bring them a plethora of joy and happiness. From Mumbai's iconic Marine Drive and Gateway of India, where Mumbaikars gathered in large numbers to the Kartaya Path in New Delhi, there was a festive atmosphere in the country. People - both old and young ringed in the New Year in a grand manner.

Be it Kolkata's Park Street, which was illuminated, Bengaluru's MG Road, or Hussain Sagar, popularly known as the Tank Bund in Hyderabad, people thronged these places with their loved ones to welcome 2024 and clicked selfies as the clock raced to 12 AM.

Celebrations were also held at the famed Marina Beach in Chennai and at various locations in Goa, including the beaches and pubs in the coastal state, as the citizens there chose to usher in the New Year in the vicinity of the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea respectively. And also the Sabarmati Riverfront in Gujarat's Ahmedabad was no different.

The tourist spots in hilly terrain in Jammu and Kashmir - be it Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Dehradun in Uttarakhand, Kullu-Manali, Shimla, Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh, Mahabaleshwar, Matheran and Alibaug in Maharashtra, Udaipur, Jaipur, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur in Rajasthan, Mysuru in Karnataka, Ooty in Tamil Nadu, also witnessed surge in tourists as people preferred to welcome the New Year at such places.