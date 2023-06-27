Hyderabad: Nine persons were killed in Himachal Pradesh while the rain fury left hundreds of commuters stranded along Chandigarh-Manali highway which was blocked by authorities following flash floods and landslides, on Monday. Four people were killed in lightning strikes reported in Rajasthan as parts of the state was drenched with first of the monsoon rains.

According to authorities, a total of 301 roads are closed in Himachal Pradesh following heavy rains. Flash floods were witnessed in Khotinallah near Aut, about 40 km from Mandi town, on the Pandoh-Kullu stretch due to a heavy downpour. Officials of the Mandi administration said restoration work is underway and explosives are being used to blast heavy boulders blocking roads on the stretch. A total of nine persons have died so far in rain related incidents since June 24, according to officials.

In Rajasthan, four people were killed and many others injured in three separate incidents of lightning strikes. Authorities said Dinesh (21) died after being struck by lightning in Pali district on Sunday evening. Cousins -- Hariram (46) and Kamal (32) -- were killed in lightning strikes in Baran's Patpadi while a 10-year-old girl was fatally struck in Chittorgarh, they said.

Meanwhile in Assam, as heavy rainfall continues to wreak havoc in many parts of Assam, the flood situation continues to remain grim in many of its districts. Assam's Barpeta district is still flooded leaving more than 1.5 lakh people affected. In a sigh of relief, the water level of river Brahmaputra in Guwahati on Sunday was reduced marginally.

Latest IMD reports suggests the fear of the local residents might turn into reality. IMD's regional bulletin released on Monday has predicted fairly widespread rainfall in more than 10 districts of Assam and Meghalaya on June 27 and June 28 and 29, and over Arunachal Pradesh on June 29. On Sunday, Assam government officials said that the number of people affected this year due to rainfall is lower than that of last year.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted for Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh on June 27, by the Weather Office. IMD predicted heavy rain for Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh on June 29 and 30. It forecast very heavy rainfall for East Rajasthan till 29 besides isolated heavy/very heavy falls, thunderstorm & lightning over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha region during next 3-4 days.

Kerala is expected to receive heavy rains on Tuesday. Rains will continues in Karnataka, Gujarat, and Central Maharashtra till June 30. On Monday, Delhi witnessed muggy weather conditions even as some parts of the national capital received rains, keeping the mercury in check.

The weather office said the southwest monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, some parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, remaining parts of Uttarakhand, and most parts of Himachal Pradesh. (With Agency Inputs)