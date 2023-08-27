New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke about India's pledge to treat all countries of G-20 as partners in progress rather than treating them as competitors.

In his address at the B-20 Business Summit, he said, "A profitable market can be sustained when there is a balance in the interest of producers & consumers...Treating other countries only as a market will never work. It will harm the producing countries sooner or later. Making everyone equal partners in progress is a way forward. Can we all give more thought to how to make business more consumer-centric?..."

He asked businesses to focus on consumer care rather than just celebrating consumer rights day. Modi added, "Can all businesses across the world dedicate a day for consumes. It's time to talk about consumer care and India wants to take lead in this,"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi further said that India has made the G-20 forum more inclusive under its presidency while citing the example of the 55-member African Union, which joined the group at New Delhi's invitation.

India assumed the G20 presidency from Indonesia on December 1, 2022. The G-20 or the Group of 20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union. The group accounts for more than 80 per cent of the world's GDP, 75 per cent of global trade and 60 per cent of the global population.