Hyderabad: The counting of votes for the by-elections will begin shortly in seven assembly seats across six states. Elections in these constituencies — Ghosi in Uttar Pradesh, Dumri in Jharkhand, Dhanpur and Boxanagar in Tripura, Puthuppally in Kerala, Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, and Dhupguri in West Bengal — were held on Tuesday (September 5). The elections saw a higher voter turnout.

These elections are considered crucial as they mark the first round of polls held after the formation of the opposition INDIA allaince. Early trends will begin emerging as soon as the counting starts at 8 am.

Only 49.42% of electorates in Uttar Pradesh's Ghosi Assembly constituency cast their votes for the by-election on Tuesday, the first electoral showdown in the state after the formation of the opposition INDIA bloc.

Jharkhand's Dumri recorded 64.84% turnout while Bageshwar in Uttarakhand registered 55.35% polling. The figures are based on the latest available updates on Election Commission's 'Turnout App' after the polling concluded in all seven assembly constituencies

Tripura's Boxanagar and Dhanpur recorded the highest voting percentages with 86.34% and 81.88% turnout respectively while Bengal's Dhupguri polled 74.35%. Earlier, voting in six states began at 7 am and concluded at 6 pm. Kerala's Puthuppally registered 71.84% polling.

Ghosi assembly seat (Uttar Pradesh)

Bypoll in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghosi assembly seat was held on September 5. The seat fell vacant after SP's Dara Singh Chauhan resigned to join the BJP. The contest was between BJP’s Dara Singh Chauhan and SP candidate Sudhakar Singh. The Congress extended its support to the SP, while the BSP decided to stay away from the election.

Bageshwar assembly seat (Uttarakhand)

Bypoll in Bageshwar constituency in Uttarakhand was held on Tuesday. BJP candidate in Bageshwar in Uttarakhand was Parvati Das who fought the bypoll to retain her late husband's seat. The Congress fielded Basant Kumar, who was earlier in AAP and had joined the Congress just a few days before being declared as a candidate.

Dumri assembly seat (Jharkhand)

In the bypoll held in Jharkhand’s Dumri on September 5, the key battle was between state minister and opposition bloc INDIA's joint candidate Bebi Devi and Yashoda Devi of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

By-election was necessitated following the death of sitting MLA Jagarnath Mahto, husband of Bebi Devi.

Boxanagar assembly seat (Tripura)

Bypoll in Tripura’s Boxanagar was held on September 5. Key candidates in the seat were BJP's Tafajjal Hussain and Communist Party of India (Marxist)’s (CPI-M) Mizan Hussain. The seat went for bypoll due to the demise of sitting MLA Samsul Haque.

Dhanpur Assembly constituency

It falls under the Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency, is heading for a direct fight between BJP's Bindu Debnath and CPI(M)’s Kaushik Debnath. The bypoll in Dhanpur was necessitated after Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik resigned from the Assembly days after her election. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Pratima Bhoumik won from Tripura West Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with a margin of 305689 votes by defeating Subal Bhowmik of the Indian National Congress.

Puthuppally assembly seat (Kerala)

In Kerala’s Puthuppally, the election was announced after Congress veteran Oommen Chandy's demise. The ruling CPI-M has fielded Jaick C Thomas from this constituency, while the Congress-UDF candidate was Chandy Oommen, the son of the late former chief minister. BJP candidate from the constituency was Lijin Lal.

Dhupguri assembly seat (West Bengal)

The by-election was held in West Bengal’s Dhupguri assembly seat on Tuesday, September 5. The seat was vacated following the death of BJP MLA Bishnu Pada Ray. CPI-M’s Chandra Roy was the candidate for the Congress-Left alliance, while the ruling party Trinamool Congress (TMC) fielded Nirmal Chandra Roy. BJP candidate was Tapasi Roy.