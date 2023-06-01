INDIA VIETNAM VOW TO STRENGTHEN MARITIME CONNECTIVITY AND SECURITY

New Delhi: India and Vietnam during the third India-Vietnam Maritime Security Dialogue vowed to further strengthen their shared efforts and existing frameworks in areas such as marine scientific research, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), maritime connectivity and maritime security, including Navy and Coast Guard cooperation, maritime law enforcement and capacity building, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday.

The third India-Vietnam Maritime Security Dialogue was held on May 31 in New Delhi. The Indian delegation was led by Muanpuii Saiawi, Joint Secretary (Disarmament and International Security Affairs), Ministry of External Affairs, and the Vietnamese delegation by Ambassador Trinh Duc Hai, Vice-Chairman, National Boundary Commission.

The delegations comprised senior officials from the respective Ministries and Services concerned with maritime affairs. During the dialogue, the two sides conferred on ways to sustain a secure maritime environment conducive to inclusive growth and global well-being. They reviewed ongoing cooperation initiatives in the maritime domain and avenues of reinforcing international and regional mechanisms for comprehensive maritime security.

Both sides pledged to further strengthen their shared efforts and existing frameworks in areas such as marine scientific research, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), maritime connectivity and maritime security, including Navy and Coast Guard cooperation, maritime law enforcement, and capacity building. It was agreed to hold the next round of the dialogue in Vietnam on a mutually convenient date.

It is worth mentioning that the second India-Vietnam Maritime Security Dialogue was held in April 2021 in the virtual format while the first was conducted in Hanoi in March 2019. "India and Vietnam held their second maritime security dialogue in a virtual format on April 6, 2021. The consultations involved exchanges on developments in the domain of maritime security, regional cooperation activities, and opportunities for cooperation between the two countries,” earlier the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

India and Vietnam share warm and cordial relations. Recently, at the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh. Both leaders discussed at length various aspects of the partnership between the two nations, including in defence.