New Delhi: In a new thrust to the US-India defence innovation and technology cooperation, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Secretary of Defence Llyod Austin III on Monday discussed a new initiative-INDUS-X that aims at bolstering partnerships between the US and Indian defence innovation sectors. INDUS-X is focused on advancing high-tech cooperation and exploring opportunities for joint research, development and production in the defence sector. However, under this new initiative, India and the US are exploring the possibility of co-producing jet engines, long-range artillery and infantry vehicles.

Addressing the media following talks with his Indian counterpart, US Defence Secretary Llyod Austin said, "We discussed an important new initiative, INDUS-X, that aims at jumpstarting partnerships between the US and Indian defence innovation sectors". He said that the formal launch of INDUS-X will be held in conjunction with Prime Minister Modi's state visit to Washington. "We are not only sharing technology, but we are also cooperating alongside each other more than ever before", Llyod added.

The US Defence Secretary arrived in New Delhi on Sunday. Earlier today, he was accorded the guard of honour at the Manekshaw Centre. His visit to India comes ahead of PM Modi's state visit to Washington this month. According to the Ministry of Defence, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Secretary of Defence Lloyd J Austin III today discussed a substantial range of bilateral defence cooperation issues, with a particular focus on identifying ways to strengthen industrial cooperation.

Furthermore, to improve maritime cooperation, the visiting US Secretary of Defence said that both sides discussed ways to increase information sharing, as well as new initiatives, including in the undersea domain. "We also recently celebrated the launch of our first defence space and Artificial Intelligence dialogue and that will help us work more closely together in the emerging domain", Lloyd J Austin III added

During the talks, both the leaders explored ways of building resilient supply chains and reiterated that India and the US will identify opportunities for the co-development of new technologies and co-production of existing and new systems and facilitate increased collaboration between defence start-up ecosystems of the two countries.

Towards these objectives, India and the US concluded a roadmap for the US-India Defence Industrial Cooperation, which shall guide the policy direction for the next few years, the Defence Ministry said. Rajnath Singh discussed with his US counterpart the regional security issues given their shared interest in maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. It is pertinent to note that India has been looking for the manufacture of jet engines in India under the framework of 'technology transfer' to power its fighter aircraft.

In June 2016, the US designated India a Major Defence Partner paving way for sharing of critical military equipment and technology. Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "India-US partnership is critical for ensuring a free, open and rules-bound Indo-Pacific region. We look forward to closely working with the US across the domains for capacity building and further consolidating our strategic partnership". "Delighted to meet my friend, Sec Def Austin in New Delhi. Our talks revolved around enhancing defence cooperation in several areas, including the convergence of strategic interests and enhanced security cooperation", he tweeted.