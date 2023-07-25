INDIA TO PROTEST NEAR GANDHI STATUTE IN PARLIAMENT OVER MANIPUR ISSUE

New Delhi: The opposition MPs representing INDIA on Tuesday reiterated that they will continue their protest near the Gandhi statue inside Parliament premises till Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives a statement in the House over the Manipur issue.

"We will continue our protest inside and outside the Parliament. It is really surprising that it's going to be three months, the situation in Manipur is still tense and a chaotic situation prevails. The incumbent government both at the centre and State hardly doing anything to protect our brothers and sisters in Manipur," said Jebi Mather, Congress MP in the Rajya Sabha.

Mather, for the last two consecutive days, has been giving notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha for a discussion on the Manipur situation. "I have given notice under Rule 267 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) of my intention to move the motion for the suspension of business listed for 25 July 2023," Mather said.

Mather said that the House suspended relevant rules relating to question hour and other business of the day to discuss the persistent failures of both the Union and Manipur governments in resolving the issues and facilitating the peace process and atrocities against women due to the ongoing violence in Manipur.

On Monday, Aam Admi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh has been suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the entire monsoon session over his repeated disruptions of the proceedings of the House in the Manipur issue. "We, the entire opposition, are with Sanjay Singh. We will continue our protest demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Manipur issue," said Mather.

On Tuesday, several MPs from team INDIA issued notice for suspension of business of the House under rule 267 to discuss Manipur. MPs like Raghav Chaddha, K Keshava Rao, KR Suresh Rao, Jogini Palli Santosh Kumar, Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, Ranjeet Ranjan, Manoj Jha, Syed Naseer Hussain, Tiruchi Siva, Imran PratapghadI, Rajiv Shukla among others issued notice under Rule 267 for the suspension of the business in the Rajya Sabha.